World Athletics Championships: Dina Asher-Smith finishes fourth in 100m final

PA Media

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith finished fourth in the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships.

Jamacia's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won gold, crossing the finish line first in 10.67 seconds!

It was Shelly-Ann's fifth women's world title in a 100m race. She is the first person to win five world titles in an individual track event.

Asher-Smith wasn't too far behind crossing the line at 10.83 seconds - a time that equalled her own British record.

PA Media Dina congratulating winner Shelly-Ann

Although she didn't finish with a medal, Dina said:

"This performance is phenomenal for me and I've had a fantastic championships, I really couldn't fault it but I'm so gutted that it didn't get me on the podium. I was so close. But that's just champs. I'm upset.

"We're looking to keep going faster throughout the summer into Commonwealths and Europeans. But I definitely came here with an eye to get on to the podium."

It is the first time a nation has taken a clean sweep of the women's 100m medals at a World Championship, and comes a day after the United States completed the one-two-three in the men's 100m final.

Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah won silver and bronze behind Shelly-Ann's gold.

The same Jamaican trio achieved the feat at last year's Olympics in Tokyo.

Getty Images Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson celebrate a Jamaican one-two-three

Fraser-Pryce said: "I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey.

"I can't even imagine the amount of times I've had setbacks and I've bounced back and I'm here again.

"I continue to remind myself that sometimes it's not because you don't have the ability but it's the right time. It was the right time and I'm so, so grateful for the continuous support.

"This is the third one-two-three that I've been a part of and I'm so excited. I was able to come away with the win."

Dina Asher-Smith will compete in the Women's 200m race later today.