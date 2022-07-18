These are the HOTTEST places in the world

The Flaming Mountains in China are famous not only for their unique appearance but also for the mythology that surrounds them. Legend says that the fires were created by the Monkey King after he caused a heavenly furnace to tip over setting the area alight. He was able to put out the flames with a palm-leaf fan, leaving the mountains behind. The mountains are more than 60 miles long, and like Lut Desert, they have recorded some of the hottest land temperatures on Earth, reaching over 70 degrees Celsius. It is also an important landmark along China's ancient Silk Road.