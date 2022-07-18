These are the HOTTEST places in the world

Feeling the heat? Maybe this picture gallery of the hottest places in the world will help you feel a bit cooler by comparison!
Death Valley in the US state of California has been fairly named given the absolutely scorching temperatures it can reach during the summer. The Furnace Creek area in Death Valley reported the hottest temperatures on Earth since records began - a whopping 56.7 degrees Celsius in 1913! These sorts of temperatures are not uncommon in this so-called "hottest place on Earth"! In August 2020, Death Valley had a record high for Earth that year of 54 degrees Celsius - phew
Getty Images
In the Southern Hemisphere, it might be winter right now - but the heat is still inescapable in certain areas down under. In the Australian outback, the region of Oodnadatta in the state of South Australia is known for its record highs. In January 1960, the temperature reached a sizzling 50.7 degrees Celsius - Australia's hottest temperature on record! Even during the winter months, Oodnadatta regularly records temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius and above - positively balmy!
Getty Images
Dallol in Ethiopia has the distinguished honour of having the hottest average temperatures all year round for an inhabited area. Over the year, the areas average temperature is 35 degrees Celsius - which is close to the UK's record high. Dallol is situated in the Danakil Depression and has been called the "gateway to hell" thanks to its scorching temperatures and rather odd landscape, full of acidic hydrothermal springs. Inviting, isn't it?
Getty Images
Kuwait City in the country of Kuwait is known for its incredibly hot temperatures - in 2016 it recorded the hottest temperature on Earth that year at 54 degrees Celsius. The city regularly reaches temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius and above, but there are concerns as the temperatures climb year on year... Kuwait's economy relies heavily on the drilling and selling of oil, which is a contributor to climate change.
Getty Images
According to Nasa - Lut Desert, also known as Dasht-e Lut, in Iran has the highest-ever recorded land surface temperature, even if the air above it is cooler than the hottest temperature on record. Nasa's satellite imaging suggests that the land temperature has reached more than 70 degrees Celsius on average in the past! But despite its rather uninviting temperature, it is a place of massive cultural significance - it has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site. In Persian, the word Lut refers to a bare land without water or plants.
Getty Images
The Flaming Mountains in China are famous not only for their unique appearance but also for the mythology that surrounds them. Legend says that the fires were created by the Monkey King after he caused a heavenly furnace to tip over setting the area alight. He was able to put out the flames with a palm-leaf fan, leaving the mountains behind. The mountains are more than 60 miles long, and like Lut Desert, they have recorded some of the hottest land temperatures on Earth, reaching over 70 degrees Celsius. It is also an important landmark along China's ancient Silk Road.