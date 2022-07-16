New emojis set for release in 2022 including a pink heart, goose and shaking face

EMOJIPEDIA The newest emojis are likely to include the long awaited pink heart!

What do a goose, shaking head and pink heart have in common?

Well, they're all part of a new set of emojis due to be released later this year!

Unicode Consortium, which is the company responsible for choosing the colourful images used by people all over the world, looks set to approve 31 new emojis for 2022.

However, this year's recommended list of the popular graphics is significantly smaller than the number of emojis the organisation has introduced before.

Keith Broni, who is the editor in chief of the emoji reference website Emojipedia, said the smaller number of emojis this year was an "intentional choice".

"The Unicode emoji subcommittee want to take more time to consider what will go on the emoji keyboard," he said. "In previous years a lot of things were added."

EMOJIPEDIA The newest group of emojis look set to include three new coloured hearts, a jellyfish and the Sikh symbol of faith

So which emojis could we soon see on our smartphones? Despite the coloured hearts being popular emojis, a single plain pink heart has never been released! It seems 2022 will be the year phone users finally one which a lot of people are happy about, alongside light blue and grey hearts.

Other newbies include a donkey, an angel wing, a jellyfish, an afro comb and a Khanda, which is the symbol of the Sikh faith.

The emojis will go through a final round of approval in September before they are released.

Once approved, companies including Apple, Google and Samsung will have to make their own designs for the emojis.

Which new emojis are you excited for? And are there any emoji designs you'd like to see in the future? Let us know in the comments!