Euro 2022: England top group in style after beating Northern Ireland 5-0

Getty Images England fans showed lots of support for their side

England have finished top of their group in style after beating Northern Ireland 5-0 on Friday.

The Lionesses had already reserved their place in the quarter-finals after racking up an impressive eight goals against Norway in their previous match.

England will now go into the last eight having won all three of their games so far without conceding a single goal.

For Northern Ireland, who were knocked out of the tournament after a 2-0 defeat by Austria, the result was far from what they'd hoped.

Getty Images Northern Ireland acknowledged fans after their defeat

Who were the stars of Friday's match?

Getty Images Beth Mead celebrated after her goal against Northern Ireland

England manager Sarina Wiegman was unable to make her side's game after testing positive for Covid on Friday, leaving assistant coach Arjan Veurink to lead the team during their game against Northern Ireland. However, their manager's absence from their final group stage match didn't hinder the Lionesses' performance.

Chelsea's Fran Kirby broke the deadlock in the 40th minute when she expertly curled the ball into the top corner.

Tournament top scorer Beth Mead extended her current tally to five goals after a low strike upped England's lead 2-0 before half-time.

Getty Images Substitute Alessia Russo scored two goals in the second half

Substitute Alessia Russo scored an impressive two goals in five minutes after the half-time break, while an own goal from Northern Ireland's Kelsie Burrows, who flicked Mead's cross over goalkeeper Jackie Burns, rounded off England's five goals during the game.

Northern Ireland, who were competing in their first women's major tournament, finish bottom of the group without a win.

England will now take on either Spain or Denmark during the quarter-finals next Wednesday.

