The Uefa Women's European Championships 2022 is well underway.

Already the competition has had some incredible highs for England and promising signs of progress for Northern Ireland.

But it's not just the action on the pitch that matters, this Women's Euros also signals how far the women's game has come off it.

Stacey Mullock is the FA's National Tournaments Legacy Manager, her job is to help grow the women and girl's game in England.