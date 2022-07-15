UK heatwave: Schools are cancelling sports days because of the high temperatures

Getty Images Many schools are cancelling sports day because of the heat

Many schools are choosing to cancel sports days and PE lessons because of the hot weather.

Teacher's leaders are urging schools to check the weather forecast and cancel "activities involving strenuous exercise".

The National Education Union (NEU) which represents teachers has also said that in some cases heads may decide that their schools needs to close.

Britain's weather forecaster, the Met Office issued its first-ever red "Extreme Heat" warning for parts of England on Monday and Tuesday when temperatures are forecast to reach record highs.

Keeping safe in the sun Newsround's hot weather survival guide!

Why are some sports days being cancelled?

Getty Images Pupils are advised to drink water to maintain concentration

Exercising in hot weather can put extra stress on the body and the NHS advises people to avoid exercising in the hottest time of day.

The Department of Health and Social Care recommends children should not take part in vigorous physical activity on very hot days.

Kevin Courtney, NEU joint general secretary, says head teachers will use their own judgement to "cancel or reschedule any activities involving strenuous exercise".

Some of you have told Newsround that sports days or PE lessons at your school have already been cancelled.

Newsrounder 'Westie dog' commented on the website: "We had to stay in the shade, we couldn't play football and weren't able to even run in case we got too hot!"

Some of you aren't happy to have sports day cancelled.

FeministGirl22 told Newsround: "They cancelled sports day when we could have had a full day of PE kit next Monday but now we have to come in in tailored trousers, a jumper and long sleeved top!"

What are schools doing to keep children safe?

Getty Images Pupils are being encouraged to carry a water bottle and to take frequent sips of water

Although many schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland are on holiday, in England and Wales schools are doing different things to keep children cool.

These include letting children wear things like their PE kit which is often lighter than most school uniforms, and reducing the amount of time outside.

Government advice for schools includes children being in the shade as much as possible, wearing sunscreen and plenty of water to be provided.

Children have told Newsround steps their schools have taken to protect them from the heat.

"At school we've had movie time in the shade during breaks, had ice lollies, the teachers have misted us with water and we've kept hydrated," oldoakmaple told Newsround.

Will schools close?

Getty Images Many pupils are being allowed to wear PE kits instead of uniform

The government's latest advice for schools is not to close during high temperatures "but school leaders should make sure they take any steps necessary to make sure children are safe and comfortable."

However, the NEU says: "In some cases heads may decide that their school needs to close fully or partially during the red weather warning."

A few schools have changed their timetables so that pupils can go home early.

The Hereford Academy in Herefordshire has changed its timetable so pupils can avoid the "hottest part of the day", allowing pupils to start at 08:30 BST and end at 14:00 from Monday.

Although there doesn't seem to be any schools that are deciding to close completely some councils have warned that this may happen.