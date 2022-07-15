Tell us your most amazing wildlife spotting moment

Melissa King A RNLI lifeguard was joined by a friendly dolphin on Tuesday evening

Well this cheeky dolphin joined swimmers at a beach in Cornwall.

The dolphin was putting on "quite a show for 20 minutes" said RNLI lifeguard Arron Evans.

'Pretty rare'

Swimmers at Fistral beach in Cornwall, spotted the dolphin swimming nearby.

Lifeguard Mr Evans went over to check the swimmers were alright but saw the mammal was "friendly".

He said: "We saw some big splashes and it looked like it was being quite playful, so I went over to check they [the swimmers] were both OK - it was playing around, circling them, jumping out the water and putting on quite the display."

Mr Evans has said he hasn't seen this a lot during his time in the job.

"It was amazing, such a sight to see... it's pretty rare, I've worked for the RNLI for over 10 years and surfed for over 20 years and I can count on one hand the amount of times I've seen dolphins come through, and to see one on its own be that playful, it was a real one-off kind of moment," said Mr Evans.

Although it's amazing and very rare to see, Mr Evans does say it's important to be careful and swimmers should not approach wild mammals in the ocean.

"The advice is to stay clear as they are wild animals and you want to let them be left alone and not harassed, give them as much room as they need," he added.

