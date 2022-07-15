play
Watch Newsround

Euro 2022: We hear from you ahead of England v Northern Ireland!

It's a massive day for footie fans across the UK as hosts England are facing Northern Ireland in the final group A match at the Women's Euros at Southampton's St Mary's stadium this evening.

England are already through to the quarter-finals after thrashing Norway 8-0.

Northern Ireland will be playing for pride as they won't be progressing any further in the tournament after losing their first two group matches.

We got fans from both sides to send us in their good luck messages!

