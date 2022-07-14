Dinosaurs: Tiny Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture fits in eye of needle

Wollaton Hall The T. rex micro-sculpture measures just 0.5mm and has minuscule teeth made from glass

Check out this tiny sculpture of a Tyrannosaurus Rex - small enough to sit within the eye of a needle - that has gone on display at a museum in Nottingham.

The sculpture is so small, visitors will only be able to see it under a microscope!

The dino sculpture measures just 0.5mm and is being displayed alongside a real T. rex skeleton.

The skeleton, named Titus, is the first real Tyrannosaur to be exhibited in England for over a century.

The micro-sculpture has been created by artist Dr Willard Wigan who said his work sent a message that just because you cannot see something, it does not mean that it does not exist.

He said placing his creation alongside a real-life T. rex allowed this message to be shown.

Titus the T. rex exhibition opened in July 2021 and has been seen by more then 70,000 visitors.

Rachael Evans, a manager for Nottingham City Museums and Galleries, said: "It is an astonishing moment for us. We have one of the largest dinosaurs ever exhibited in the UK on display alongside one of the smallest.

"The T. rex that has been introduced to the exhibition is 0.5mm in size, with minuscule teeth made from glass.

"Since new information about the T. rex has been researched and made available, Willard has remodelled the sculpture to be as accurate as possible in his depiction."