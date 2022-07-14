World Athletics Championships 2022: The stars to look out for!

Getty Images Dina Asher-Smith, Keely Hodgkinson and Katarina Johnson-Thompson will all be competing

The World Athletics Championships kick off on Friday 15 July.

For ten days some of the biggest names in athletics will compete in Eugene, a city in the US state of Oregon.

The Championships are seen as one of the biggest events, after the Olympics, for track and field stars.

It's the third largest sporting event in the world, with around 2000 athletes, from more than 200 nations, competing for 49 gold medals.

We have everything you need to know, and in our look at the ones to watch for Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Dina Asher-Smith

Sprinting superstar Dina Asher-Smith will be returning to the athletics champs hoping to retain her title from when she won gold in the 200m at Doha, in 2019.

Asher-Smith will be competing in the 100m, 200m and the 4 x 100m relay.

Katerina Johnson-Thompson

Johnson-Thompson will be looking to defend her heptathlon World Champion title.

Heptathlon is a seven event contest, that happens over two days. Athletes compete in the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin and 800m.

Johnson-Thompson has suffered from lots of injuries in recent years. Before last year's Tokyo Olympics she had just recovered from hurting her achilles, but then during the 200m race at the Games she hurt her calf and had to withdraw.

Johnson-Thompson said about the Championships: "Success is something that is individual to each person and success for me would be getting a good score out this summer, doing the two championships and being proud of what I've put out. I'm definitely in a different mindset."

Max Burgin

Rising star Max Burgin makes his major championship debut in Oregon, he'll be competing in the 800m event.

This year he ran his personal best of 1hr 43min 52secs, which is the fourth fastest Britain 800m ranking.

Burgin's dad Ian, a former 800m runner himself, is his coach.

Max, aged 20, said: "It's a natural thing to clash with your dad sometimes, I think!

"But it has never been a major problem. My coach is always going to be my biggest fan."

Laura Muir

Olympic star Laura Muir is hoping to succeed at this year's Championships.

After winning silver in the 1500m at Tokyo 2020, she says she feels more relaxed when competing and added: "When I'm more relaxed, I run better. It's a win-win situation."

Muir has talked about her motivation as well: "I don't think my motivation is going to go down because of that [Olympic medal]. If anything, it's going to go up. Now I've got nothing to lose."

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake is captain of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and wants his team-mates to give it their best shot at these championships.

Talking about what he said in his captain's speech, Mitchell-Blake said: "I like to think of our sport as gladiatorial sport in that it is us in the arena, against each individual.

"We train tireless hours for one shot. So let's go out there, give it our best shot and have fun, be authentic, and hopefully that can endear us to the public."

Mitchell-Blake will be competing in the 200m.

Keely Hodgkinson

Another rising star, Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson will be competing in the 800m.

Hodgkinson automatically qualified to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland as she was the 2021 Diamond League champion in the 800m.

The 20-year-old will have to beat American Athing Mu, who beat her to gold at Tokyo 2020.

