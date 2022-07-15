Football transfers 2022: Seven sensational signings this summer

Getty Images/Juventus/Man City/ Chelsea

The summer transfer window is often a big one with huge stars moving to new football clubs in deals worth millions of pounds.

Last year saw two of the biggest names leave for new adventures, as Lionel Messi left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo went back to Manchester United from Juventus.

This year, top players playing across Europe have already agreed to join new teams, including one big name that has moved for free!

So here are seven of the biggest transfers so far...

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Getty Images

Despite all their success, the one piece of the puzzle missing for Manchester City last season was a top class striker, so now they've bought one of the world's very best in Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland is world class and only 21 years old meaning some of his very best years are probably still to come.

Signing at a relatively cheap (for football transfers) £51m, manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping Haaland can push City to the next level for several seasons and help the club win a Champions League trophy.

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Liverpool / Getty

Are we about to see the next Messi v Ronaldo type rivalry in the Premier League? It's not just Manchester City who have strengthened their team, but their north west rivals Liverpool have also bought big this summer.

Signed for £85m from Benfica, striker, Darwin Nunez scored 34 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions as he finished as the top scorer in Portugal's top flight last season.

Will Nunez score more goals than Haaland at City, time will tell, but if he is as successful as the last Uruguayan striker to play at Anfield, Luis Suarez, then he will have done well.

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Chelsea / Getty

Raheem Sterling scored 17 goals in 47 games for Manchester City last season, but was left out and on the bench for some of City's bigger matches.

So, in a £47.5m deal that sees Sterling move to one of City's Premier League rivals, Chelsea, could the 27-year-old winger help the blues of London beat the blue side of Manchester to the title this season?

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Arsenal / Getty

Not only have City bought big, they've sold some big names too.

Like Sterling, who has left Manchester for London, forward Gabriel Jesus has also moved to the capital city, but he'll be wearing the red of Arsenal this season.

Costing £45m, Jesus gives The Gunners some added firepower in their attack.

Paul Pogba (Juventus)

Juventus / Getty

Paul Pogba has now left Manchester United for Juventus, twice!

He first left the club for the Italian giants in 2012 in a deal that saw United receive just £800,000 in compensation due to Pogba still being a teenager at the time. Now he makes the same move again at 29, costing absolutely nothing.

United failed to agree a new contract with Pogba, who re-signed for the Red Devils in 2016 for a then-record £89m.

The Frenchman has only really shown flashes of his full potential at United, but having won a World Cup with France during that time, the midfielder is a huge star and is still considered to be one of the world's top players.

United are now looking to fill the Pogba-shaped hole in their midfield and are working on deals for Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and Christian Eriksen on a free transfer from Brentford.

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Man City / Getty

Described as the Yorkshire Pirlo, Kalvin Phillips has started making a name for himself in his own right.

Pirlo was a legendary Italian footballer who controlled matches from midfield, Phillips is known for winning the ball back and playing amazing passes to team mates.

So it comes as no surprise that Manchester City have spent £42m on the player who is moving from his boyhood club, Leeds United.

Richarlison (Tottenham)

Premier League / Getty

In a deal worth £60m, Richarlison will now have the chance to play Champions League football for the first time with Tottenham, something he's not done before, having moved from Everton.

He's a big loss for The Toffees, as the Brazilian played a key role in keeping them in the Premier League last season. Now Richarlison will be hoping to help Spurs at the other end of the table and will provide much needed back-up to main strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

