Buck Moon: Pictures of July's supermoon from around the world
July's Buck Moon lights up skies from around the world as the Moon reaches its closest point to the Earth this year.
A supermoon known as the 'Buck Moon' is seen as a deer grazes outside the village of Taarbaek, north of Copenhagenthe capital city of Denmark.
Getty Images
A supermoon is when the Moon is closest to Earth and full, different supermoons have different names. July's Buck Moon is the time when a buck, which is a male deer, grows its full antlers. This moon is also called Thunder Moon after the summer thunder storms.
Getty Images
Here the Buck Moon rises behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City. The average distance of the Moon from the Earth is 239,000 miles away, but the Moon reached its closest point on 13 July 2022, when it was just 222,000 miles away - meaning it looked larger than normal.
Getty Images
Here the supermoon is seen rising above the skyscrapers in Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates, in the Middle East.
Getty Images
And the full supermoon rises over the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.
Getty Images
Here the Moon is seen rising over the eastern city of Kramatorsk in Ukraine. But why does it look orange? When the Moon is near the horizon, its light has to travel through more of Earth's atmosphere to reach our eyes, compared to when it is directly above us. This causes blue light to scatter so much that more of the reds and yellows reach our eyes, making the Moon look orange.
Getty Images
The full moon sets behind the Great Wall of China on the morning of 14 July. The Buck Moon was the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year and was the closest the Moon will get to Earth during 2022.