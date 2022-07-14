Pet friendly oxygen mask helps cat saved from fire

London Fire Brigade/PA Wire

A cat has been the first pet in London to get help from a specially adapted oxygen mask.

The cat was rescued from a house fire, then firefighters used the new piece of equipment to help the animal breathe.

A non-profit organisation called Smokey Paws has donated the new specially designed equipment to the London Fire Brigade.

Before this firefighters had to improvise when dealing with rescued animals which had inhaled smoke.

But now this specialist kit can be used on dogs, cats and smaller pets too like rabbits, snakes and mice.

Oxygen masks for pets

London Fire Brigade/PA Wire

Two cats were rescued from a house fire in Paddington, London and the oxygen mask was used for the first time on one of them.

Station Officer Nathan Beeby, who was at the scene of the fire, said: "Crews did a great job in challenging conditions to tackle this house fire and then were able to focus on the pets they had rescued.

"Having something specially designed made so much difference as the mask is properly sealed around the animal's muzzle and all the oxygen is going into their lungs."

The crews all thought it was a great piece of equipment that was easy to use with the training they had all had, quick to get to work with and ultimately saved the cat's life. Nathan Beeby , Station Officer, London Fire Brigade

The masks will be carried on fire engines in different areas of London including Battersea, Paddington, Richmond and Hammersmith as part of a trial. If the pilot scheme goes well, then they will be introduced to all fire stations across London.

Since 2019, 100 fires that London's firefighters went to involved pets including dogs, cats, rabbits and hamsters.

London Fire Brigade said, "Being able to administer oxygen via a properly fitted mask in the early stages will improve the chances for animals which have been saved from fires."

Dave O'Neill, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Operational Policy, said: "Of course a firefighter's priority is always to save any human life, but we know how precious people's pets are to them."

O'Neill also said this new equipment not only lets fire crews give oxygen to any animals that need it safely, but also "bring a bit of hope and positivity to families in a traumatic situation."