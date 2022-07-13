What is this 'magic mirror' hiding from you?

Cincinnati Art Museum/Rob Deslongchamps

Mirrors are designed to reflect the world on their surface.

So perhaps you might be surprised to hear that some mirrors have a little more to show than just our reflections - as the Cincinnati Art Museum has recently found out!

This beautiful mirror has kept an image hidden beneath its surface for hundreds of years, which has finally been revealed by the museum's curator of East Asian Art, Dr Hou-mei Sung.

Check out the mirror's beautiful secret image below.

Cincinnati Art Museum/Rob Deslongchamps

The mirror has belonged to the US-based museum's collection for 50 years before they were aware of the secret it held.

Known as a 'magic mirror' it's made of bronze and was most likely created in 1500s China.

Dr Hou-mei Sung discovered a hidden picture on the mirror's surface by shining a light on its polished side at a particular angle.

The light was then reflected by the mirror onto a nearby surface where the image was revealed!

Cincinnati Art Museum/Rob Deslongchamps The light revealed the image of a Buddha - leader and creator of one of the world's largest religions, Buddhism

After playing around with different lights and different angles, Dr Sung discovered the image of a Buddha!

On the back of the mirror, the words read "Amitābha Buddha" - a clue to what was hidden all along!

The museum says that crafting a secret image into the mirror is a very tricky technique, and mirrors like the one discovered by Dr Sung are "very rare".

"This is a national treasure for China, and we are so lucky to have rediscovered this rare object and have on view in Cincinnati," said Dr Hou-mei Sung.