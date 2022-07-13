play
Watch Newsround

UK heatwave: What is your school doing to try and keep you cool?

Last updated at 13:47
comments
View Comments
kids outside in playground on a sunny dayGetty Images
Temperatures are expected to stay hot for the next few days - especially in the south and east of England

Summer is well and truly here, with some pretty hot weather around in many parts of the UK!

And although it's nearly the summer holidays, most pupils in England and Wales are still in school whilst temperatures are soaring outside.

We want you to tell us if your school is doing anything to help try and keep you cool.

Have you been allowed to ditch your school blazer or change your uniform? Maybe your teacher has taken your lesson outside? Or have you been treated to a refreshing cold drink or ice-cream in the canteen?

Whatever it may be, let us know in the comments below!

More like this

Kids together.

Summer holidays: What are your plans this year?

Child in sun hat.

UK hot weather: Advice for keeping you and your pets cool

dropped icecream

Parts of UK prepare for a scorching heatwave

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

james webb photo

Amazing first images from Nasa's new telescope!

comments
1
elon musk looking unimpressed next to a twitter logo with 44 billion dollars inside

Twitter sues businessman Elon Musk for $44 billion

comments
plastic-recycling.

'Jaw-dropping' amount of plastic waste in the UK

comments
Newsround Home