UK heatwave: What is your school doing to try and keep you cool?

Getty Images Temperatures are expected to stay hot for the next few days - especially in the south and east of England

Summer is well and truly here, with some pretty hot weather around in many parts of the UK!

And although it's nearly the summer holidays, most pupils in England and Wales are still in school whilst temperatures are soaring outside.

We want you to tell us if your school is doing anything to help try and keep you cool.

Have you been allowed to ditch your school blazer or change your uniform? Maybe your teacher has taken your lesson outside? Or have you been treated to a refreshing cold drink or ice-cream in the canteen?

Whatever it may be, let us know in the comments below!