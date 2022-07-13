play
Watch Newsround

Mars: Scientists reveal origins of 'Black Beauty' meteorite

Last updated at 13:01
comments
View Comments
Black beauty meteoriteGetty Images
The meteorite, nicknamed 'Black Beauty' is believed to be 4.5 billion years old!

Scientists have revealed more about the origins of the oldest Martian space rock ever to have been found on Earth.

The meteorite, known as NWA 7034 and nicknamed 'Black Beauty', has fascinated geologists since it was discovered in Africa's Sahara Desert eleven years ago.

Researchers have now managed to pinpoint the exact crater on Mars from which the meteorite was originally blasted towards Earth.

Experts think that this discovery could provide clues to how our own planet was formed.

What did scientists find?
MarsGetty Images
Mars is known for its craters which can be found all over the planet's surface

Using artificial intelligence, scientists at Australia's Curtin University set out to find the meteorite's original home on Mars.

The meteorite was discovered in Morocco in 2011, weighs just over 300 grams and contains a mix of materials which date back nearly 4.5 billion years.

They have now identified its origin from a crater in Mars' southern hemisphere, in an area known as the Terra Cimmeria-Sirenum province.

The region is known to be rich in elements such as potassium, just like the meteorite.

Dr Anthony Lagain, who led the study, said Black Beauty was ejected to Earth after an asteroid smashed into the surface of Mars between 5-10 million years ago.

He added that the impact "had enough force to eject the rocks at very high speed" thought to be more than three miles a second, in order to escape Mars' gravity.

Scientists believe this research could help locate the origins of other Martian meteorites that have been found on Earth.

Dr Lagain explained that by unlocking those secrets, it could help us answer some important questions about our own planet including "how Earth became such an exceptional planet in the Universe".

More like this

illustration of perseverance on mars

Mars robot feeling 'a bit unwell' after swallowing a pebble

Spectrum by Stefan Liberman
image

Astronomy Photographer of the Year: Stunning images of the skies

Mars

Mars: Speed of sound revealed using Perseverance rover microphone

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

james webb photo

Amazing first images from Nasa's new telescope!

comments
1
elon musk looking unimpressed next to a twitter logo with 44 billion dollars inside

Twitter sues businessman Elon Musk for $44 billion

comments
recycling bins

'Jaw-dropping' amount of plastic waste in the UK

comments
Newsround Home