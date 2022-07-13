Mars: Scientists reveal origins of 'Black Beauty' meteorite

Getty Images The meteorite, nicknamed 'Black Beauty' is believed to be 4.5 billion years old!

Scientists have revealed more about the origins of the oldest Martian space rock ever to have been found on Earth.

The meteorite, known as NWA 7034 and nicknamed 'Black Beauty', has fascinated geologists since it was discovered in Africa's Sahara Desert eleven years ago.

Researchers have now managed to pinpoint the exact crater on Mars from which the meteorite was originally blasted towards Earth.

Experts think that this discovery could provide clues to how our own planet was formed.

What did scientists find?

Getty Images Mars is known for its craters which can be found all over the planet's surface

Using artificial intelligence, scientists at Australia's Curtin University set out to find the meteorite's original home on Mars.

The meteorite was discovered in Morocco in 2011, weighs just over 300 grams and contains a mix of materials which date back nearly 4.5 billion years.

They have now identified its origin from a crater in Mars' southern hemisphere, in an area known as the Terra Cimmeria-Sirenum province.

The region is known to be rich in elements such as potassium, just like the meteorite.

Dr Anthony Lagain, who led the study, said Black Beauty was ejected to Earth after an asteroid smashed into the surface of Mars between 5-10 million years ago.

Did you know? A year on Mars is 687 days - almost twice as long as a year on Earth!

He added that the impact "had enough force to eject the rocks at very high speed" thought to be more than three miles a second, in order to escape Mars' gravity.

Scientists believe this research could help locate the origins of other Martian meteorites that have been found on Earth.

Dr Lagain explained that by unlocking those secrets, it could help us answer some important questions about our own planet including "how Earth became such an exceptional planet in the Universe".