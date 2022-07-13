Arthur's Stone: Archaeologists dig up tomb linked to King Arthur

THE UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER

Archaeologists are digging up a 5,000 year old monument from the New Stone Age.

The monument called Arthur's Stone, has been linked to the legend of King Arthur.

Experts are excited to dig at this prehistoric tomb to find out what really happened there and how big it really is.

But who is King Arthur and what are the scientists hoping to find? Read on to learn more.

The dig

Archaeologists from The University of Manchester are working with English Heritage who look after Arthur's Stone.

Found in Herefordshire, England, the tomb has never been dug up before, but English Heritage say that similar monuments in the same area have been found to contain skeleton remains and pottery.

The stone is from the Neolithic era, which means New Stone Age.

Today, only a large capstone of the inner chamber remains, which is held up by several upright stones.

The team are excited by what could be discovered and so visitors can go and see the monument being dug up.

Arthur's Stone is one of the country's most significant Stone Age monuments, and this excavation gives a really rare and exciting chance for members of the public to come and see archaeology in action. Ginny Slade , Volunteer Manager at English Heritage

These ruins are an important part of history but not much is known about them - and it's hoped this dig will answer some questions about the area.

"Arthur's Stone is one of this country's outstanding prehistoric monuments, set in a breath-taking location - yet it remains poorly understood.

"Our work seeks to restore it to its rightful place in the story of Neolithic Britain," said Professor Julian Thomas, University of Manchester.

King Arthur

The University of Manchester Could this be King Arthur's tomb stone?

Many prehistoric monuments in England and Wales are linked to King Arthur.

Historical records can't confirm the link the between King Arthur and this tomb, but legend has it that at this site he fought a giant who left the impression of his elbows on one of the stones as he fell.

While historians haven't been unable to confirm King Arthur was a real person, his legend has inspired amazing stories and works of literature and art.