The Open is the final major tournament of the men's golf season.

This year it's being held at St Andrews in Scotland - a world famous course that has tested the very best players for centuries.

These players will compete for the Claret Jug in the Fife town from 14-17 July on the competition's 150th anniversary.

Young golfer Findlay made this special report for Newsround.

Want to make your own Press Pack about something that matters to you? Click here.