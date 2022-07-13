Scottish Association for Marine Science Blue carbon is stored in coastal and marine ecosystems

The UK will be the first nation to create a full map of its blue carbon stores.

Currently there isn't much information on how carbon is hidden and stored in marine habitats.

This world-first study will build on the current blue carbon mapping that started in Scotland.

The project team say two thirds of the UK is underwater and this study will be important in helping the UK achieve net-zero.

But what is blue carbon, let's find out...

What is blue carbon?

Joe Raedle/Getty Seagrass stores carbon

Blue carbon is the name given to carbon which is stored in coastal and marine ecosystems.

Seagrass, mangroves and saltmarsh which are found in these areas, can transfer and store carbon in their sediments and plants.

Looking after these coastal areas is really important because they can store more carbon than forests.

What is carbon? Carbon, or carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas. When released into the atmosphere is traps heat from the sun and warms up the Earth.

Blue carbon stores also support lots of other marine life such as fish and reef systems, but we also know they are threatened by marine pollution and coastal development.

This study will map where blue carbon stores are in the UK, which will then help the government protect these areas.

Dr Simon Walmsley, chief marine adviser at WWF-UK said: "More than two thirds of the UK is under the sea."

This data will be vital for a range of industries...and for tackling the climate and nature crises. Dr Simon Walmsley , Chief marine adviser at WWF-UK

He added that the usual carbon counts stop on land, which means there is a big gap in knowledge of the carbon stored in UK seas.

A world-first study

Getty Images

The project aims to find out more about blue carbon and how it's stored because there isn't a lot of information out there.

The results from the research will mean a better understanding and protection of the UK's blue carbon stores.

This will help the UK government to plan and look after how marine environments are used in the future.

The project will be led by the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) and funded by WWF-UK and some results will come out later this year, with a full report to be published next summer

Dr Lissa Batey, head of marine conservation at The Wildlife Trusts, said: "The Government has committed to protecting 30% of the sea by 2030 but the wider seascape is largely being ignored.

"From vibrant seagrass meadows to cold water corals, our marine environment is not only rich in wildlife but vitally important for storing carbon and tackling climate change."

Dr Batey added that the research will cover all UK seas, which will give them important data to help protect the oceans for wildlife, climate and people.