Twitter sues businessman Elon Musk for $44 billion

Twitter is suing businessman Elon Musk after he pulled out of a deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion (£37 billion).

The current owners are suing Mr Musk for the same price he offered to pay for Twitter - $44 billion - saying he has gone against the rules of a contract he's signed.

But Mr Musk says that he does not want to buy the company anymore because he feels it was not honest with him about certain issues.

And this has led to a very public and messy disagreement between Mr Musk and Twitter!

Here's what's going on.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and one of the most recognisable faces in the business world, at one time appeared to be a big fan of Twitter.

He has a large following of more than 101 million followers on the platform and has become well-known for regularly sharing memes and personal thoughts on the site.

So when he originally offered to buy the company in April 2022, it was not a big surprise to many - aside from the massive price tag of $44 billion (£37 billion)!

Twitter's current value is thought to be much lower than that.

But since the announcement of his decision to purchase Twitter, Mr Musk has spoken openly about issues he's had with the company.

He has accused Twitter of not being honest about what how many of its users are actually fake social media accounts, sometimes known as spam or bot accounts.

And he has said he has other problems with the way the company has been run.

On Friday, he officially pulled out of the deal.

But Twitter has said Mr Musk is going against the law by pulling out.

"[Mr] Musk apparently believes that he... is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," the lawsuit stated.

Twitter believes the real reason for his change of heart is because he is not doing as well financially as he was earlier this year, saying the value of some of the companies he owns - like Tesla - have gone down.

The hope is that by suing Mr Musk for going against the original agreement, it will be able to force him to buy the company after all.