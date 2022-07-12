Chris Hemsworth calls his daughter his 'favourite superhero'

Reuters

Actor Chris Hemsworth has said his daughter is his "favourite superhero" in a post on social media.

He shared two pictures of himself and India on the set of Thor films, 11 years apart.

The first photo is of her as a baby looking at him in full costume and the second snap is them sharing a hug,

She features in his latest film Thor: Love and Thunder as the character 'Love'.

He also has 8-year-old twin boys, Sasha and Tristan with his wife Elsa Pataky.

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram Chris said that this picture shows India on the Thor set for the first time as a baby

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram This is an image from the set of his most recent Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, in which India has a small role

