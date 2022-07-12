Chris Hemsworth calls his daughter his 'favourite superhero'

Actor Chris Hemsworth has said his daughter is his "favourite superhero" in a post on social media.
He shared two pictures of himself and India on the set of Thor films, 11 years apart.
The first photo is of her as a baby looking at him in full costume and the second snap is them sharing a hug,
She features in his latest film Thor: Love and Thunder as the character 'Love'.
He also has 8-year-old twin boys, Sasha and Tristan with his wife Elsa Pataky.
