play
Watch Newsround

The Big Plastic Count: 'Jaw-dropping' amount of plastic in the UK

Last updated at 10:25
comments
View Comments
plastic-recycling.Getty Images

A big survey has revealed a "jaw-dropping amount of plastic waste" is thrown out each week in the UK.

The Big Plastic Count took place over seven days in May, and involved around 100,000 households keeping a diary of every piece of plastic they threw away or recycled.

The results of the survey showed that the average person threw away 66 pieces of plastic in a week.

Using this information, the organisers of the survey - Greenpeace and Everyday Plastic - worked out that the UK on average throws out around 100 billion pieces of plastic a year.

recycling binsGetty Images

"This is a jaw-dropping amount of plastic waste," said Greenpeace UK's plastics campaigner Chris Thorne.

"Pretending we can sort this with recycling is just industry green-wash. We're creating a hundred billion bits of waste plastic a year, and recycling is hardly making a dent." he said.

What else did the results show?
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Top tips on how to recycle better

The organisers of the survey say the results show that recycling alone is not a solution for reducing how much plastic ends up as waste.

"Recycling doesn't work," said Everyday Plastic founder Daniel Webb.

"If we think things are being recycled we can carry on the way we are. We need to address things further up the chain. By reducing the amount we produce it will reduce the amount that is thrown away."

The Big Plastic Count organisers discovered that more than half of the plastics we throw out are the harder to recycle soft plastics.

The UK government shares information about the amount of plastic waste that is collected from homes in the UK, and the latest information from 2021 showed that more than 2.5 million tonnes of plastic packaging waste was created - of which only 44.2% is recycled.

Half of that recycling (55%) takes places in the UK with the rest of it shipped to other countries, like Turkey.

recycling.Getty Images

The Big Plastic Count report checked their findings with those of the plastic charity Recoup, and found that just 12% of our plastic waste actually ends up being recycled in the UK.

"We are going further to tackle single use plastics through our landmark Environment Act," a spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural affairs said.

More like this

Person holding a plastic recycling bin

Just a third of plastic waste can be recycled. So what's going on?

boy-with-recycling.

World Environment Day: What is wish-cycling?

A single discarded plastic water bottle on a sandy beach

What is the problem with plastic?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Beth Mead (C) of England celebrates with Millie Bright o

England through to quarter-finals with 8-0 win!

comments
2
Dog in sunglasses with yellow rubber duck

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

larry the cat

How the new PM will be picked

comments
3
Newsround Home