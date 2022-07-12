Euro 2022: Northern Ireland out after Austria defeat

Press Eye

Northern Ireland are out of Euro 2022 after a 2-0 defeat by Austria.

The green and gold army lost their second match and results elsewhere made it impossible for them to progress any further.

Northern Ireland, who are playing in their first major tournament, will play three group games and Austria was seen as their best chance for a win - even though they were a semi-finalist at the last Euros in 2017

Northern Ireland's final game will be against England on Friday.

What happened in the match?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Euro 2022: Northern Ireland exit Euros after defeat by Austria - highlights

Austria's Katharina Schiechtl touched home a free-kick on 19 minutes to give Austria the lead in their second Group A match before a late goal by Katharina Naschenweng's secured the win.

The defeat left Northern Ireland in a tricky position before the later kick-off between England and Norway, and the Lionesses 8-0 win meant Northern Ireland were out.

With two wins England are through and either Austria or Norway can also qualify as they each have one win already.

'Not good enough yet'

Press Eye

After the match, Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels admitted his team aren't good enough to compete against the top nations just yet.

"We have to keep improving the under-19s and the under-17s until they reach a level where they are ready to play... The experience they are getting from it is part of the development. It is important that we know that."

"Winning the match is important, but... let's give the younger ones some experience because they will be around for a lot of years yet.

"There is lots of developmental stuff we need to do with the players and the 17, 18 and 19-year-olds. We have got to get them ready to step up into the senior international team."