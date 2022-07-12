Women's Euros: England through to quarter-finals with 8-0 win!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Highlights: England thrash Norway 8-0 to reach last eight

England are through to the quarter-finals of the European Championship quarter-final after thrashing Norway 8-0.

The astonishing result means they finish top of their group.

They will now play against Northern Ireland on Friday as the final game in the group stages.

EPA Beth Mead celebrates with Millie Bright

Manager Sarina Wiegman said: "It was a very special night, we didn't expect to make such a big win, but we played really well."

She also praised the fans for their support saying, "We really showed our qualities. The fans have been really nice again, almost 30,000 of them.

Player Ellen White agreed saying, "The noise and the atmosphere is absolutely insane. We're so thankful for that support. Hopefully we can continue to grow as a team but I hope everyone's proud of us."

How did England do it?

EPA Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp of England celebrate after scoring

After an early goal from Georgia Stanway, England's Beth Mead scored a hat-trick. Her first two goals came within the first 11 minutes, while Ellen White's scored another two.

Lauren Hemp also scored - with one goal being initially ruled offside, until VAR came to the rescue!

After just 41 minutes of play had equalled the record for the largest margin of victory in a Euros match (six) - then substitute Alessia Russo headed in an seventh goal before Beth Mead sealed her hat-trick with the eighth.

After the game the players couldn't believe the result!

I just can't put it into words Beth Mead. , England's hat-trick scorer

Arsenal forward, Beth Mead said: "I don't think I even dreamed of this. I'm just so happy I got the goals to help the team."

Fellow goal scorer Ellen White also struggled to find the right response as she added: "I don't even know how you describe it."

Herr two goals this game bring her tally to 52 and one away from Wayne Rooney's all-time record for men and women!

EPA Ellen White scoring her side's third goal

Speaking to the BBC she said: "You could probably see it on our faces in that first half, it was just unreal.

"Another two goals in the second half - it's just crazy, mental."

Fellow scorer Alessia Russo was equally elated by the result, saying that scoring "was what dreams are made of."

She added: "Having all the fans out there was great to see."

In front of all the home fans, it was spectacular tonight. It's almost like a 'pinch me' moment. Alessia Russo , England goal scorer

Getty Images Manager Sarina Wiegman was delighted after the match

The team's manager now wants to see them focus ahead of their next game.

Manager Sarina Wiegman said: "We'll enjoy the moment but we'll stay really grounded."

"We just need to enjoy that moment, relax a little bit then start preparing for the next game."