Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Meet the new Strictly pros!

L-R: Carlos Gu; Lauren Oakley; Michelle Tsiakkas; Vito Coppola

The four new professional dancers who will appear on the next season of Strictly have been announced.

The four new world class dancers completing this year's professional troupe are Vito, Carlos, Lauren and Michelle.

They are all experienced dancers and will join what is the biggest line-up in the show's history.

They will replace Oti Mabuse who is concentrating on presenting shows Romeo and duet and Aljaz Skorjanec who announced he was leaving after a decade on the show.

Who are the new dancers?

First up, let's meet Lauren Oakley. She's a former Under 21 British National Champion who grew up watching Strictly!

She said she was "always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most.

"Now that it's happening, it doesn't quite seem real. I can't wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family."

Next in our list is Latin dance expert, Michelle Tsiakkas, who said: "Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl.

"I cannot believe my dream has come true! I'm so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can't wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!"

Next up we can meet Carlos Gu, Chinese National Champion.

"I'm thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It's a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well. I'm absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine." he said.

Last but by no means least comes Vito Coppola.

He's from Italy and is a European cup winner who has appeared on - and won - the Italian version of the show called Ballando con le Stelle.

He said: "I am really excited to become part of this family. I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: Strictly I am coming!)"