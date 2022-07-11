Aboriginal flag to permanently fly on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Getty Images

The Aboriginal flag will now permanently fly on one of Australia's most iconic landmarks, after a five-year campaign by advocates.

Earlier this year, the New South Wales (NSW) state government announced it would add the flag - and a new pole - to the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

But this would take up to two years and cost millions, so instead officials said they would immediately display the flag on an existing pole instead.

The bridge usually shows the Australian and NSW flags.

The Aboriginal flag has been flown in place of the state flag on a handful of days throughout the year.

It will now permanently replace the NSW flag, which will instead be displayed somewhere else in Sydney in a location which is yet to be determined.

'Long overdue'

The millions it was due to cost will instead be spent on initiatives to help disadvantaged communities Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, said NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

Komilaroi woman Cheree Toka has campaigned for the change for five years, starting a petition which amassed more than 170,000 signatures.

She said the move was long overdue, hoping that other locations across the country would follow.