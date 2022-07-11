Meet Plum, Banana and Lemon, nope we're not talking about a fruit salad, they're penguin chicks!

Chester Zoo is celebrating the birth of nine Humboldt penguin chicks.

Each year the keepers name the penguins using a different theme - in the past it's been brands of crisps and chocolate bars and in 2020 it was NHS Heroes - this year it's fruit!

Little baby Plum emerged from its egg first, followed by Satsuma, Lemon, Papaya, Iona Berry, Plum, Peach, Cherry, Rhubarb and Banana.