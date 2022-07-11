Superhero Pets: What do you want to ask the film's stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart?

Getty Images

Have you ever wondered if your dog could have superpowers?

If so then you're sure to be excited for the new film DC's League of Super-Pets!

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock will voice Superman's dog Krypto in the film, while his good friend Kevin Hart will play the role of Ace the Bat-hound.

What's the film about?

It follows the adventures of the four-legged friends of some of DC's biggest characters, including Batman's and Superman's pets.

Dwayne Johnson was the first to announce the news of the film, telling his fans on Twitter that the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change".

He told fans: "Meet Krypto, the Super-Dog and Superman's best friend. And his crime-fighting #DCLeagueOfSuperPets. Here to sit, stay and save the world."

In the trailer we see how Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack -Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel - to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.