Superhero Pets: What do you want to ask the film's stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart?

Last updated at 12:45
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart

Have you ever wondered if your dog could have superpowers?

If so then you're sure to be excited for the new film DC's League of Super-Pets!

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock will voice Superman's dog Krypto in the film, while his good friend Kevin Hart will play the role of Ace the Bat-hound.

And we want YOU to send in your questions to ask them! This is your big chance to find out everything you want to know about the stars and the film, and maybe their pets too!

Put your questions in the comments below.

What's the film about?
Superman and dog

It follows the adventures of the four-legged friends of some of DC's biggest characters, including Batman's and Superman's pets.

Dwayne Johnson was the first to announce the news of the film, telling his fans on Twitter that the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change".

Meet the characters

He told fans: "Meet Krypto, the Super-Dog and Superman's best friend. And his crime-fighting #DCLeagueOfSuperPets. Here to sit, stay and save the world."

In the trailer we see how Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack -Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel - to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

  Do you own any pets and what is your favourite type of pet

Newsround Home