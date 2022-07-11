Are you doing anything special in the sunshine?

Getty Images

Many places have had a sunny weekend, and temperatures are expected to stay warm this week.

Experts are suggesting that Monday could be the UK's warmest day of year so far.

Its important to keep hydrated and protected when the weather is as hot as this - but it's possible to have fun too!

So we want to know if you've been doing anything special while the sun has been out?

Have you had any barbecues, visits to the seaside or to parks? Maybe you've swimming or even had a water fight?! Perhaps you've been keeping cool in the shade with an ice cream?

Head to the comments and let us know.