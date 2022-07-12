play
What's happening in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has confirmed he will resign, after months of protests from people in the country.

Sri Lanka is currently facing the biggest economic crisis it has ever seen, since it gained independence from the UK in 1948.

Last week, tens of thousands of protestors stormed the homes of the president, and prime minister after months of protests feeling frustrated over their handling of the economy.

Some protestors also set fire to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe's house. Neither man was in the buildings when they were stormed.

The protestors have said they will not leave the houses until both men officially quit.

