Nine penguin chicks born at Chester Zoo given fruity names

Meet Plum, Banana and Lemon, nope we're not talking about a fruit salad, they're penguin chicks!

Chester Zoo is celebrating the birth of nine Humboldt penguin chicks.

Each year the keepers name the penguins using a different theme - in the past it's been brands of crisps and chocolate bars and in 2020 it was NHS Heroes - this year it's fruit!

Little baby Plum emerged from its egg first, followed by Satsuma, Lemon, Papaya, Iona Berry, Plum, Peach, Cherry, Rhubarb and Banana.

Humbolt penguin chicks weigh around 80g when they hatch, but triple in size during the first three weeks of their life, quickly reaching 3kg.

The babies are helped to gain weight by their parents, who swallow small fish, churn them a high-protein soup and regurgitate into the babies mouths at feeding times...

Erm... yum?

Of the 18 penguin species in the world, Humboldt penguins are one of the most at risk of extinction.

They live on the rocky coastal shores of Peru and Chile in the wild, and face a number of threats such as climate change, over-fishing of their natural food sources, and rising acidity and temperature levels in the oceans - causing the penguins to search further from their nests for fish and increasing their vulnerability to predators.

Pretty soon the chicks will lose their fluffy grey feathers, to reveal their adult white and black waterproof feathers.

The chicks have just started to leave their nests and beginning their swimming lessons in the main pool, where they'll learn how to catch food for themselves.

