Campaigners tell restaurants to cut the salt from kids' meals

UK restaurants are serving meals to children that contain too much salt, say health campaigners.

The research by Action on Salt showed that a third of meals tested (34%) contained two grams or more of salt, which is almost the daily limit for younger children.

Too much salt in a diet is unhealthy and regularly eating food with a high salt content can eventually lead to health problems such as high blood pressure which is bad for the heart.

Graham MacGregor, the Action on Salt chairman, has now called on the government to make changes with "better labelling" to "stop this flood of unhealthy food being served up and putting our children's future health at risk."

Restaurants have been asked to reduce the amount of salt being added to their dishes, with a target set of no more than 1.71g for children's meals.

But, nearly half (43%) of the meals tested in the survey had more than that recommended salt level.

Action on Salt nutritionist Sonia Pombo said the findings should be "a wakeup call" to "make children's health a priority".

The survey also found that the same meal contained different levels of salt in different restaurants. For example, one restaurant chain served a spaghetti Bolognese that contained 3.2g of salt, whereas a different restaurant served spaghetti Bolognese with 0.3g of salt.

How much salt is too much? Below is the recommended maximum grams of salt you should eat per day. To imagine what a gram (g) is, other things that weigh one gram include a raisin or a paper clip. Age 4 to 6 years should eat no more than 3g salt a day Age 7 to 10 years should eat no more than 5g salt a day Age 11 years and over should eat no more than 6g salt a day

Action on Salt campaigns to make changes to the food industry and aims to raise awareness over the harmful effects of a high salt diet.

The organisations has some tips on how to reduce salt in meals for children, including eating "fruit and yogurt rather than crisps" and "swapping ham and cheese sandwiches for chicken or tuna" as well as "never adding salt to food".

They also encourage parents or adults to check "labels of products such as sauces, bread and cereal".