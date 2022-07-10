Wimbledon: What can we expect on the final day?

Getty Images

Two of tennis' most controversial players go head-to-head today for the Wimbledon men's singles final.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios are thought to be two of the most talented players in the world of men's tennis.

But both have also been criticised for their behaviour both on and off court.

And on Saturday, 23-year-old Elena Rybakina became Kazakhstan's first ever Grand Slam singles champion after she beat the number 2 women's player in the world, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Find out all you need to know here!

Getty Images

Elena beat Ons in a tense final, after losing the first set but coming back with a win in the next two.

The tennis star is known for containing her emotions on court, but said this win was testing her ability to keep her feelings in.

"I didn't know what to do, it was shocking. It's too many emotions. I was just trying to keep myself calm," she said following the match.

"When I was giving the speech [on court] I was thinking, I'm going to cry right now, but somehow I held it."

Getty Images

Two people who famously do not keep their emotions bottled up on court are the men's singles finalists, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

Novak Djokovic is the reigning champion of Wimbledon, having won the men's singles trophy for the past three years.

And Nick Kyrgios has swept up the competition at this year's Wimbledon, but not without a few tantrums along the way. He has been fined twice this year at Wimbledon for his behaviour on court.

Nick says he will be playing for the "ultimate glory" against Novak.

But despite the rivalry, Nick says the two still have a lot of love for one another, describing their relationship as a "bromance".

Their match takes place on Sunday at 2pm. You can watch it live on BBC iPlayer and on BBC One.

And you can keep an eye out for the women's doubles final which will also take place today at 4pm.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Australia had a double cause for celebration after two of their tennis stars won the men's doubles final on Saturday.

Matthew Ebden of Australia and partner Max Purcell, also of Australia, won their match after four long hours and five sets!

And there was disappointment for long-time British doubles duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid who lost the wheelchair men's doubles final.

The pair had previously won the event ten years in a row, but were defeated by Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda in the Wimbledon final.