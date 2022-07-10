Audubon Photography Awards: Check out these gorgeous birds
The Audubon Photography Awards is a US photography competition that looks to celebrate the amazing bird life in North America. Check out some of these incredible winning shots!
Bird conservation organisation Audubon has run a photography competition to find some of the best pictures of North American birds and we wanted to show you a selection of the winners and highest-rated submissions! The grand prize was won with this shot by Jack Zhi - taken in the US state of California. The still shows two white-tailed kites - a bird of prey - flying together. Jack said he'd been studying kites for three years before he managed to get this incredible shot of them in flight.
Jack Shi: Audubon Photo Awards
This picture of a Western Grebe floating along with two little chicks tussling with a shiny silver fish is so adorable! We wonder if the cheeky pair eventually shared the catch with their mum! Baby Grebes are used to life on the water - the nests that they hatch from float on the water's surface. This stunning picture was snapped by photographer Peter Shen and won the Amateur Award.
Peter Shen: Audubon Photo Awards
This White-tailed Ptarmigan is often called a "mountain chicken" - how cute is that? But these little birds a bit more secretive than the farm chickens we know and love! Photographer Liron Gertsman said they spent days trekking through the mountains searching for the Ptarmigan before capturing this majestic shot in Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada! Have you ever seen a more regal looking bird?
Liron Gertsman: Audubon Photo Awards
These gorgeous Northern Shovelers are a type of duck that like to feed in big groups as shown in this dramatic picture, taken by Steve Jessmore. He waited patiently for two hours before snapping this bird rising above their group - wings spread.
Audubon Photo Awards
Brr! Doesn't this look chilly? Thankfully the Greater Sage-Grouse has lots of lovely warm feathers to keep the heat in, even in very cold, wintry weather. Grouse are birds that usually like to live on the ground and not in trees. This particular picture, taken by Alan Krakauer, won the Female Bird Prize at the Audubon Awards. Female birds are sometimes overlooked in photography, as in some species their features are not considered as attractive as their male counterparts. But we think this little grouse looks absolutely stunning!
Audubon Photo Awards
Finally - we have another chicken picture for you! This isn't a mountain chicken though, this is a Greater Prairie Chicken! The male chicken here is performing an early morning call to help win over a female chicken. Their calls can travel up to two miles across the prairie! We can't say that any early morning alarms have ever won us over, but hopefully it did the trick! This stunning picture was taken by Amiel Hopkins in the US state of South Dakota.