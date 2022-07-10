Audubon Photography Awards: Check out these gorgeous birds

Brr! Doesn't this look chilly? Thankfully the Greater Sage-Grouse has lots of lovely warm feathers to keep the heat in, even in very cold, wintry weather. Grouse are birds that usually like to live on the ground and not in trees. This particular picture, taken by Alan Krakauer, won the Female Bird Prize at the Audubon Awards. Female birds are sometimes overlooked in photography, as in some species their features are not considered as attractive as their male counterparts. But we think this little grouse looks absolutely stunning!