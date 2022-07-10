play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:56
image

Audubon Photography Awards: Check out these gorgeous birds

The Audubon Photography Awards is a US photography competition that looks to celebrate the amazing bird life in North America. Check out some of these incredible winning shots!
Bird conservation organisation Audubon has run a photography competition to find some of the best pictures of North American birds and we wanted to show you a selection of the winners and highest-rated submissions! The grand prize was won with this shot by Jack Zhi - taken in the US state of California. The still shows two white-tailed kites - a bird of prey - flying together. Jack said he'd been studying kites for three years before he managed to get this incredible shot of them in flight.
two white-tailed kites flying togetherJack Shi: Audubon Photo Awards
This picture of a Western Grebe floating along with two little chicks tussling with a shiny silver fish is so adorable! We wonder if the cheeky pair eventually shared the catch with their mum! Baby Grebes are used to life on the water - the nests that they hatch from float on the water's surface. This stunning picture was snapped by photographer Peter Shen and won the Amateur Award.
western grebe with two chicks on her back swimming across water with a fish in each of their mouthsPeter Shen: Audubon Photo Awards
This White-tailed Ptarmigan is often called a "mountain chicken" - how cute is that? But these little birds a bit more secretive than the farm chickens we know and love! Photographer Liron Gertsman said they spent days trekking through the mountains searching for the Ptarmigan before capturing this majestic shot in Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada! Have you ever seen a more regal looking bird?
a ptarmigan looks out across a massive range of mountains with a river snaking belowLiron Gertsman: Audubon Photo Awards
These gorgeous Northern Shovelers are a type of duck that like to feed in big groups as shown in this dramatic picture, taken by Steve Jessmore. He waited patiently for two hours before snapping this bird rising above their group - wings spread.
a very large group of northern shovelers fill the picture with one bird in the centre raising their wings as if to take off in flightAudubon Photo Awards
Brr! Doesn't this look chilly? Thankfully the Greater Sage-Grouse has lots of lovely warm feathers to keep the heat in, even in very cold, wintry weather. Grouse are birds that usually like to live on the ground and not in trees. This particular picture, taken by Alan Krakauer, won the Female Bird Prize at the Audubon Awards. Female birds are sometimes overlooked in photography, as in some species their features are not considered as attractive as their male counterparts. But we think this little grouse looks absolutely stunning!
A greater sage-grouse looks across a field of snow covered shrubsAudubon Photo Awards
Finally - we have another chicken picture for you! This isn't a mountain chicken though, this is a Greater Prairie Chicken! The male chicken here is performing an early morning call to help win over a female chicken. Their calls can travel up to two miles across the prairie! We can't say that any early morning alarms have ever won us over, but hopefully it did the trick! This stunning picture was taken by Amiel Hopkins in the US state of South Dakota.
a greater prarie chicken opens it mouth as if to say something standing in the middle of a field with sun shiningAudubon Photo Awards

More like this

grouper-fish.
image

Natural World Photography Awards 2022: Take a look at the winners and finalists

Here the moon can be seen behind a fair in Antalya, Turkey.
image

Strawberry Moon: Pictures from around the world

A line of King Penguins
image

Bird Photographer of the Year 2022: A pick of the pics!

Top Stories

a still that blends two pictures of the wimbledon men's finalists - novak djokovic and nick kyrgios

Wimbledon: What can we expect on the final day?

comments
Hope the ploughshare tortoise

Meet Hope the tortoise rolling around Chester Zoo

comments
3
Boris Johnson has resigned as leader of the Conservative party. So what happens next? We have all you need to know.
play
1:26

How will the UK get a new prime minister?

Newsround Home