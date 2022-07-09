Elon Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal to buy Twitter

Getty Images / Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk has pulled out of a deal to buy twitter for 44 billion dollars.

Musk is in charge of Space-X and electric car company Tesla and is believed to be the world's richest man.

The businessman has blamed broken promises made as part of the deal's agreement and says that the social media platform failed to provide information about fake accounts as requested.

Musk - who himself has more than 95 million followers on twitter - became interested in buying the company in springtime this year.

He said he wanted to make changes to twitter, relaxing content restrictions - letting people have more freedom to say whatever they want, as well as getting rid of fake accounts.

Mr Musk had previously threatened to end the deal unless Twitter proved spam and fake bot accounts were fewer than five percent of users.

Last month, Twitter gave Mr Musk access to data that the company has on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

But a statement issued on behalf of the businessman, said: "Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr Musk incomplete or unusable information."

Legal action

The terms of the deal mean that Elon Musk still has to pay a $1bn (£830m) fee for not going through with buying the social media company - but it seems that top bosses at Twitter aren't satisfied with that and will instead take legal action.

Twitter's chairman Bret Taylor tweeted that the company is "committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement".