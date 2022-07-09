Defeated Cameron Norrie says it was 'sick' to reach a Wimbledon semi-final

EPA

Britain's Cameron Norrie says reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals was "pretty sick" after being beaten by the defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Norrie won the first set, but faded in the second as Djokovic improved to win the match 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

After the match Norrie said it had encouraged him to try and win a big tournament in the future: "I want to go more and do more of that, go further and try to win a Slam."

Djokovic will hope to win his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday when he faces Australian, Nick Kyrgios in the final.

Wimbledon final for British wheelchair tennis player, Alfie Hewett

Despite Norrie's exit from the tournament, there is still chance for more British success at Wimbledon this year.

Britain's Alfie Hewett made an incredible comeback to reach his first Wimbledon men's wheelchair singles final.

Hewett came from a set and two breaks of serve down to beat Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

"That was incredible - I've never experienced anything like this before," he said in an emotional on-court interview.

Hewett, who had lost two previous singles semi-finals at Wimbledon, meets Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda in the singles final on Sunday.

Before that, there's the chance of success for Hewett on Saturday, as he and tennis partner Gordon Reid have also reached the final of the men's doubles competition.

Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda are the opponents once again, this time as a wheelchair doubles team.

If Hewett and Reid win, it will extend their own record, registering as an 11th Grand Slam doubles title in a row.

Mixed doubles success

One British payer who has already won a Wimbledon title this year, is Britain's Neal Skupski.

Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk won the Wimbledon mixed doubles trophy with a straight-set victory over Australian duo Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, 6-4 6-3 on Thursday.

"It's incredible," said Skupski, after claiming his second Grand Slam doubles title. "It's especially nice that my parents are here. They weren't able to come last year."

The match is normally played on the final day of the tournament but was moved this year.

However, it meant that losing finalist, Australian Matthew Ebden spent almost six hours on court, having played for four hours and 20 minutes in the men's doubles semi-final which he won.

Before moving on to play the mixed doubles contest, Ebden was given 90 minutes of rest between matches.

History making women's final

Getty Images Tunisian Ons Jabeur has become the first African or Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final

Meanwhile there will be a new name on the women's singles trophy on Saturday as either Ons Jabeur or Elena Rybakina will win their first title.

Tunisian Jabeur is hoping to become the first African or Arab player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Rybakina, who was born in Russia but has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, is aiming to become the country's first player to win a major singles trophy.