Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic wins Wimbledon men's singles for fourth time in a row

Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has won his fourth Wimbledon title in a row, after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios to the men's singles title.

Overall it's his seventh Wimbledon singles title after winning in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

The only player to have won more is Roger Federer, who has taken a whopping eight!

The Serbian star lost the first set after some superb serving from Kyrgios, but ended up winning 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) on Centre Court.

PA Media Djokovic showed of the trophy from the balcony

After securing victory with his third match point, Djokovic dropped to his knees and picked a blade of the grass to eat in what has now become a traditional celebration.

His win puts him one step closer to beating Rafael Nadal's record of winning 22 men's major titles.

EPA The pair looked fresh before the game in their whites

This was Kyrgios's first time playing in a Wimbledon final so he was a bit nervous.

Before the game he had spoken about struggling to sleep because of the excitement of reaching his first major singles final, but said after the game that he thought he had played well.

For Djokovic, this was his first major win of the year, after being stopped from playing in the Australian Open after being deported because of his vaccination status.

He also lost to Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals.

'Bromance'

Reuters

Kyrgios congratulated Djokovic after his win, saying, "He's a bit of a god, I'm not going to lie."

In his on-court victory speech, Djokovic told Kyrgios he would "be back" in a major final.

Reuters Prince George joined his parents the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William to watch the game from the royal box

Djokovic added: "It is tough to find consolation words at a moment like this but you showed why you are one of the best players in the world.

"I wish you all the best. I respect you a lot and you are a phenomenal talent."

Then he added: "I never thought I would say so many nice things about you! OK, it's official: it is a bromance."