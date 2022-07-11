play
First satellite made in Wales to launch later this year

Last updated at 11:04
Render of satelliteSpace Forge
The first Welsh satellite was built in a unit where burger vans used to be made

The first satellite made in Wales is set to be launched into space later this year from Newquay in Cornwall.

But there's something pretty special and unusual about it.

If the test flight goes well it could be the world's first returnable and reusable satellite platform.

Space Forge, the company behind it are pretty unusual too! The satellite was built in a unit in Cardiff, that was previously used to make burger vans.

Josh Western with Andrew BaconSpace Forge
Joshua Western co-founded Space Forge with Andrew Bacon

Co-founder Joshua Western's introduction into the space industry was also less than typical.

He Space Forge in 2018, going full-time in 2020 - the same week the first Covid lockdown was announced.

He said: "I was passionate about space as a boy, like most kids - but I wasn't very good at science.

Staff at Space ForgeSpace Forge
Forty full-time staff have been working on the satellite which will launch from Cornwall later this year

"I didn't even know the UK had a space industry until 2014, so I wrote to the CEO of a space company and said 'hello, I'd like a job interview'.

"Very kindly they gave me an interview and I got a job." It was there he met co-founder Andrew Bacon.

More than 40 full-time staff have been working on the satellite which will launch later this summer from Spaceport Cornwall.

