First satellite made in Wales to launch later this year

The first satellite made in Wales is set to be launched into space later this year from Newquay in Cornwall.

But there's something pretty special and unusual about it.

If the test flight goes well it could be the world's first returnable and reusable satellite platform.

Space Forge, the company behind it are pretty unusual too! The satellite was built in a unit in Cardiff, that was previously used to make burger vans.

Co-founder Joshua Western's introduction into the space industry was also less than typical.

He Space Forge in 2018, going full-time in 2020 - the same week the first Covid lockdown was announced.

He said: "I was passionate about space as a boy, like most kids - but I wasn't very good at science.

"I didn't even know the UK had a space industry until 2014, so I wrote to the CEO of a space company and said 'hello, I'd like a job interview'.

"Very kindly they gave me an interview and I got a job." It was there he met co-founder Andrew Bacon.

