Tesco and Heinz reach deal in price row

Heinz has reached an agreement with Tesco which will see some of the UK's best known products back on the supermarket chain's shelves in the next few days.

Last week, the food company had stopped supplying Tesco with products like baked beans, ketchup and tomato soup after a disagreement over pricing.

The row had led to shortages of some popular items.

However the supermarket have now said that "the full range of Heinz products" will return to Tesco shelves and online.

What happened?

In recent months food manufacturers have reported rising costs, including for energy and the things they use to produce their products.

As a result, Kraft Heinz said they needed to raise the prices they charge to shops, like Tesco.

However, Tesco said it wouldn't pass on "unjustifiable price increases" to its customers.

There had been empty shelves in some Tesco stores and some Heinz items were also out of stock on Tesco's website

But both companies have now sorted out their differences, although no details on the deal have been revealed.

In a joint statement, the two companies said they were pleased that they had reached an agreement.

It said: "Lorries full of Heinz products including Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Heinz Beanz will hit the road shortly, and Tesco colleagues will be working hard to ensure shelves are filled again over the coming days."