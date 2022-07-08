play
Large group of rare fin whales spotted in Antarctic

Last updated at 15:42
Fin whalesGetty Images
The fin whale is the world's second largest animal behind the blue whale

Fin whale numbers in the Antarctic are on the increase, according to scientists.

The news comes after researchers spotted a large group of around 150 whales feeding together for the first time.

Experts say that it's a promising sign for the world's second largest animal, after the species was nearly driven to extinction because of whaling.

A hunting ban fifty years ago means that numbers have been slowly recovering, although sightings on this scale are still very rare.

What did scientists find?
Fin whaleGetty Images
Fin whales have long, slender bodies that help them swim at high speed

Researchers spotted the group feeding together near Antarctica's Elephant Island.

Fin whales in the Southern Hemisphere were nearly brought to extinction in the twentieth century due to industrial whaling and for decades, they had all but disappeared from Antarctic waters.

Scientists say that for the past twenty years, the number of sightings of the whale have been increasing but this is the first time that so many whales have been seen together.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature now lists fin whales as "vulnerable" and estimates the global population as 100,000, with most of these in the northern hemisphere.

Dr Helena Herr, from the University of Hamburg and lead author of the research was surprised by just how many whales they saw, calling the sighting "one of nature's greatest events".

"The water around us was boiling, because the animals were coming up all the time and causing splashes."

She added, "It was thrilling, just standing there and watching it."

More whales could also be a good sign for the health of the ocean, and even efforts to tackle climate change.

Using data from their surveys, the authors estimate that there could be almost 8,000 fin whales in the Antarctic area.

Dr Herr and her team are now planning more missions to find out more about the whales.

