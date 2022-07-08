Baby names: Lily and Muhammad most popular names of 2022

Getty Images

The most popular baby names in the UK for 2022 have been revealed.

For the second year in a row, Lily has been confirmed as the number one girl's name while the most popular name so far for boys born is Muhammad.

However, it's bad news for all the Johnny's, with not a single baby given the name yet in 2022!

Is your name one of the most popular? Keep scrolling to see the top 10 lists

Which names are up, and which are down?

According to the team at BabyCentre who put the list together, it seems that girl's names have changed a little from previous years, while the boy's names have remained very similar.

For girls, Sophia is the second most popular girl's name, while Olivia has fallen to third position, having previously secured the top spot.

The top 20 girls' names in 2022 1. Lily 2. Sophia 3. Olivia 4. Amelia 5. Ava 6. Isla 7. Freya 8. Aria 9. Ivy 10. Mia

For the boys, Noah is the second most popular name chosen by parents in the UK.

For many years Oliver was in third place, but this year the name hasn't been as popular and instead Jack has climbed up the list to take the spot.

The top 20 boys' names in 2022 1. Muhammad 2. Noah 3. Jack 4. Theo 5. Leo 6. Oliver 7. George 8. Ethan 9. Oscar 10. Arthur

Royal influences?

MISAN HARRIMAN/PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet recently celebrated her first birthday

This year celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

It looks as if this might have had an influence on names that parents have chosen, with signs that royal names have become more popular this year!

The name Elizabeth went up two places, while William - the first name of the Duke of Cambridge - soared 12 places up the list to 29.

George, the name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child, also remains popular at number seven in the list.

Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet, is often referred to as Lili - alternative spelling of the number one girl's name.

Lilibet was a nickname for the Queen used by her parents and sister, as well as her husband Prince Philip before he passed away in 2021.