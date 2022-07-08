Labour party leaders cleared of breaking lockdown rules

PA Media

Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner have been cleared by police of breaking lockdown rules.

In May Durham Police launched an investigation into an event which took place at a Labour politician's office in April last year.

Sir Keir and Ms Rayner previously said they would quit their roles if they were found to have broken the law.

In a statement, the police have now said they will not be issuing any fines and no further action will be taken.

Why were police investigating?

At a gathering in the constituency office of City of Durham MP Mary Foy, people were said to have had drinks and eaten curry.

At the time coronavirus restrictions meant people were not allowed to socialise with others indoors, outside of their own household or support bubble, although working was allowed.

Labour had said the food was consumed between work meetings, meaning the gathering was within the rules.

Boris Johnson and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak who are part of the Conservative Party have previously been fined for gatherings during lockdown.

Reuters Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were fined by the Metropolitan Police over lockdown parties

This included attending a birthday party during lockdown in June 2020.

Following these fines, North West Durham Conservative MP Richard Holden wrote to Durham's chief constable asking her to look again at the claims against Sir Keir, taking into account the Met Police's decision.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have always been clear that no rules were broken in Durham.

"The police have completed their investigation and have agreed, saying that there is no case to answer."