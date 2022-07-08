Charles Darwin: 'Lost' notebooks to go on display after 20 years!

PA Media This drawing called "The Tree of Life" is very famous

Two of Charles Darwin's notebooks will go on display at the University of Cambridge library after disappearing for nearly 20 years.

The notebooks are surrounded by mystery!

They went missing in 2001 and were anonymously returned to the University in 2020!

There's still no explanation of where they went or who returned them.

PA Media

The notebooks are from Darwin's younger years and one of them has his famous "Tree of Life" drawing in it from 1837.

Professor Jim Secord, director of the Darwin Correspondence Project says that these notebooks are the place in which Darwin thought out his evolution theory!

The professor added that having the notebooks on display give the public a direct link with the past.

When we see the notebooks we're really seeing one of the great moments of the process of scientific discovery and in fact world history. Professor Jim Secord , Director of the Darwin Correspondence Projec

The notebooks also offer a more human view of Darwin, according to Professor Secord and Dr Alice Pearn, who also works on the Darwin Project.

Dr Pearn said: "We want people to take away that he was human, he wasn't born with a beard.

"He was a very young man once."

PA Media The notebooks were returned in a pink gift bag with a note saying "Happy Easter" earlier this year

The mystery of where the notebooks have been is yet to be solved.

They were reported as missing in 2001 and eventually as stolen in October 2020.

However, on March 9 2022, the notebooks were left anonymously and without a trace in a pink bag with a note saying "Happy Easter".

Dr Alison Pearn said that she was "overwhelmed with relief" when the notebooks were returned and that they are safe now!