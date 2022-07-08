play
BBC expert answers YOUR questions on Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he is resigning.

His plan is to stay on as PM until a new leader is chosen - although this might take several months and its not clear that Members of Parliament will support that.

It's been a hectic and confusing few days for the government - and for everyone trying to keep up with events.

We put some of your questions to BBC political expert Nick Eardley - and watch to the end to see how he 'keeps up' with the breaking news!

