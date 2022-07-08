Parts of UK prepare for a scorching heatwave

Getty Images

Summer is here which means it's time to put on a sun hat, grab an ice lolly and have lots of fun in the sun!

National weather service, the Met Office, has said there will be heatwave across most of the UK, with temperatures reaching 28 degrees Celsius on Friday and climbing over the weekend.

And from next week, they are predicting that some areas may record 30 degrees Celsius or higher!

But while warmer weather can be a lot of fun, sometimes we need to be extra careful when temperatures soar.

On Thursday, the UK's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released an alert, warning that three UK regions in particular in the UK - the East of England, South East and London - need to prepare to stay safe during the hot weather next week.

Find out what you can do to keep cool... when outside is anything but!

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said "[we] want everyone to enjoy the hot weather when it arrives" but encouraged everyone to keep an eye on friends and family who might not cope as well in the heat.

The UKHSA says there are a number of ways to keep the heat at bay, including:

Cover windows to prevent sunlight from warming rooms

Keep windows and vents open to allow fresh air in

Store important medicines in cool areas away from sunlight

Make sure fridges and freezers are working

Make sure to reapply sunscreen often, especially after swimming!

While it might seem like the perfect time to spend as much time outdoors as possible, it's a good idea to take regular breaks from the sun by finding a shady spot.

Make sure you stay hydrated - keep that water bottle handy at all times!

Keep your head protected with a sun hat and slather on a high factor sunscreen - a sun protection factor of 50 or higher will keep you extra safe on sunny days.

And most sun safety experts say that sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, and remember to reapply if you've been swimming.

What do you think about the hot weather? How do you plan to stay cool?

Share your tips below!