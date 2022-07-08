play
You've GOAT to be kidding check out this goats super long ears!

Last updated at 10:45
Image shows goat with long ears being held upGetty Images
Here is Simba with breeder and owner Mohammad Hasan Narejo

Ever hear the expression, "oh my ears are burning, someone is talking about me!"?

Well, this goat in Pakistan must have red hot ears because everyone is talking about him!

In particular, they are talking about his super long ears! Each one is over 50 cm long -a new goat world record!

His name is Stanley and he's from Karachi, Pakistan.

Image shows goat with long ears runningGetty Images
Sometimes Simba trips on his own ears, forcing his owner to be creative with solutions

Stanley's ears are 52 cm each and although he's pretty cute, having such long ears does come with a few challenges. His lovely long ears are a bit of a trip hazard!

So Stanley's owner, Mr Narejo, has taken to attaching them around his back and has even designed a special harness to keep his ears safely out of the way.

Mr Narejo says he has big plans for Stanley, he's asked the Guinness Book of World Records to register Stanley as the world's "Greatest Of All Time" goat.

He also says he wants to use Stanley to promote Pakistan as a world leader in goat breeding!

Those ears are surely the ones to...BLEAT!

