Euro 2022: Tough night for Northern Ireland as Norway wins 4-1

Last updated at 06:43
Julie Nelson, who made her debut when the senior women's team reformed in 2004, netted Northern Ireland's first goal at a major tournamentGetty Images
Northern Ireland played their first game of the Euro's 2022 last night.

It was a history-making match as the underdog team made their first ever appearance at the tournament.

But it was also a tough night as despite making history by scoring their first Euros goal, the green and gold army were beaten 4-1 by Norway.

Despite that Julie Nelson, who scored the goal, said it was an 'incredible' and proud moment for her.

hegerbergGetty Images

NI Manager Kenny Shiels said he was proud of how his team responded to conceding two early goals but admitted: "The scoreline was hard to take".

"We were up against the two best strikers in the world.. We matched them for the last hour. They had more territory but we got one v one and did a lot of good stuff.

"That gives us encouragement and the girls were superb... It is learning all the time and you can see what we got from that. We started believing as the match matured. The experience is brilliant for them."

They gave everything for their country and the fans will be very proud of them.

Kenny Shiels, NI manager

For Norway it was a huge win with the team scoring 4 goals.

Norway's superstar Ada Hegerberg returned to the national team after 5 years away!

She said: "Coming back was a huge moment for me. I felt it was the right time. I took a decision in 2017 that I stood by. But I had lot of time to reflect, on many aspects."

Ada Hegerberg appeals for a penalty during Norway's 4-1 win over Northern Ireland at Euro 2022Getty Images

She was an influential player throughout the match and former Northern Ireland player Gail Redmond said: "Hegerberg was very unselfish, if she had actually pulled the trigger, she could have had a couple of goals herself."

Although they had a tough time in last night's game the tournament is far from over for Northern Ireland.

They'll play Austria next on Monday 11 July.

comments
comments
comments
