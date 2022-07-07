Meet Hope the tortoise rolling around Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo Dr Garcia said Hope "moves even quicker than his three neighbours"

Hope is a rescue tortoise who was missing his front leg!

But he's been fitted with under-shell support rollers which are keeping him on his travels around Chester Zoo!

Hope was rescued after being found in a suitcase by Hong Kong customs officers.

He's part of a very rare breed of Ploughshare tortoises, which are endangered in the wild.

Chester Zoo The zoo said Hope's supports underwent further modifications after arriving in the UK

According to the zoo, there are less than 300 left in the wild.

Only 63 Ploughshare tortoises exist legally outside of Madagascar and they are all part of breeding programmes that are key to their survival. There are four at Chester Zoo, including Hope.

Hope was found in a suitcase, along with 56 other endangered tortoises, three years ago by Hong Kong border officials. The owner of the suitcase was later jailed for smuggling.

Chester Zoo Hope was found, along with 56 other endangered tortoises, three years ago

Hope was taken to an animal rescue centre in Hong Kong where support rollers were fitted under its lower shell to help it balance.

Further modifications were made to the rollers at Chester Zoo after Hope arrived in the UK.

Dr Garcia, the zoo's curator of lower vertebrates and invertebrates has called Hope's life story "remarkable" talking about his wheels he said that the mobility support" worked "wonderfully well".

He moves even quicker than his three neighbours! Dr Garcia , Curator of lower vertebrates and invertebrates

Chester Zoo Hope will join a breeding programme at the zoo

Hope has been called an important addition to the zoo by Director of Animals and Plants, Mike Jordan.

Mike explained that the species is under huge pressure for survival and that Hope would be a vital part of the breeding programme aimed at saving the species!