Boris Johnson: What happened during his time as prime minister

WPA Pool

Boris Johnson has announced he is resigning as UK prime minister.

He says he will continue to serve as leader until the Conservative party chooses someone to replace him.

There has been some huge events in the three years Boris Johnson has been prime minister - including the Coronavirus pandemic and the UK leaving the EU.

He has also been involved in a number of scandals which have contributed to his resignation.

We take a look back at some of the big events during Boris Johnson's time as the UK's prime minister.

A timeline of Boris Johnson as prime minister

PA Media Boris meets the Queen as he becomes PM

July 2019 - After winning the Conservative leadership race, Boris Johnson becomes leader of the Conservative Party and the UK's new prime minister.

December 2019 - His Conservative party wins the UK general election with an 80-seat majority in parliament.

January 2020 - The UK officially leaves the EU on a deal agreed by Boris Johnson.

Getty Images Boris Johnson pushed through the UK's exit from the European Union

March 2020 - The UK goes into lockdown on 23 March and Boris Johnson announces that schools will close, as the Coronavirus pandemic takes hold.

April 2020 - After testing positive for coronavirus Boris Johnson is admitted into hospital. He is so seriously ill that he is put into intensive care for a couple of days.

End of April 2020 - Just a few weeks after recovering from covid, Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds announce the birth of their baby boy, who they later name Wilfred.

AFP Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings is accused of breaking lockdown rules

May 2020 - Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings is accused of breaking lockdown rules after driving from his London property to County Durham where his parents live. The incident sparks lots of debate and Boris Johnson defends Mr Cummings' actions.

June 2020 - Footballer Marcus Rashford persuades the government to extend a food voucher scheme during the summer holidays for children eligible for free school meals.

July 2020 - Lockdown restrictions ease, but local restrictions stay in place which affect Eid celebrations.

PA Media

October 2020 - After warning of a second wave of Coronavirus Boris Johnson announces a second national lockdown.

November 2020 - Boris Johnson changes policy on free schools meals during the Christmas holidays for children from low income families after a second campaign by Marcus Rashford.

November 2020 - Dominic Cummings leaves his job as Boris Johnson's senior adviser.

EPA Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford was told personally by Boris Johnson that free schools meals will be offered during Christmas holidays

December 2020 - The second national lockdown ends at the beginning of December, but Boris Johnson announces tighter restrictions for most of England at the end of the month which affect people celebrating Christmas.

January 2021 - The PM calls a third national lockdown and schools close again.

February 2021 - Boris Johnson announces a four-part plan for relaxing lockdown rules in England.

Getty Images The prime minister works at 10 Downing Street, but lives in a flat above (number 11) with his fiancée Carrie Symonds

April 2021 - An investigation is launched over how the refurbishment of Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat was paid for.

May 2021 - The PM is cleared of misconduct over Downing Street flat refurbishment - but the Conservative party is later fined.

May 2021 - The UK reaches a significant stage as more than 60 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been given to people.

Rebecca Fulton/Downing Street/PA Wire The newly married couple were photographed in the garden of Number 10 Downing Street where they live

May 2021 - Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds.

October 2021 - Boris Johnson and Sir David Attenborough launch the UK hosting of the COP26 UN summit in Glasgow.

December 2021 - Reports appear that that Downing Street staff held gatherings almost a year earlier, when London was under lockdown restrictions.

January 2022 - Boris Johnson admits he did attend a party but says he didn't break any rules.

February 2022 - Russia invades Ukraine. Boris Johnson later visits Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and offers military and financial help to the country.

April 2022 - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fined £50 by the police for breaking the law, the first time this has happened to a current prime minister.

May 2022 - An investigation into Downing Street parties - known as the Sue Gray report - is published.

Getty Images Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were the first to resign from their jobs in protest

June 2022 - Following the revelations about parties at Downing street, members of Boris Johnson's own party write a letter to say they don't have confidence in him as a leader.

Conservative party MPs take part in a confidence vote which Boris Johnson wins with 59% of the vote.

July 2022 - Boris Johnson apologises and says he made a mistake by appointing an MP called Chris Pincher despite being aware that he had behaved inappropriately to a colleague.

July 2022 - Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resign in protest followed by dozens of other ministers who ask Boris Johnson to step down.

7 July 2022 - Boris Johnson announces he will resign as Prime Minister but will stay in charge until the Conservative party elect a new leader to replace him.