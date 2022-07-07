play
Boris Johnson: Send in YOUR questions

Last updated at 09:36
It's been announced that the Prime Minister is going to resign.

It comes after several of his top team resigned from their jobs.

It's been a hectic and confusing few days for the government - and for everyone trying to follow it.

We want to try to answer as many of your questions as possible so if you have a question about what is happening or what will happen next, you can put it in the comments below.

  • What has caused boris Johnson to leave?

  • I am glad he is going. He has made too many mistakes, and his cabinet has lost confidence in him. Enough is enough.

  • Boris Johnson has to leave he has effected the country more than enough

  • Boris Johnson had to leave he has effected the country more than enogh

  • I don’t want him too go.

    My question: why is everyone making all this fuss over it. It was 2 years ago!

